Top 10: Sustainable Fashion Brands

Brendan Synnott, CEO and Co-Founder

At Pact, sustainability is viewed as an essential part of the company’s philosophy, recognising that its actions can have a direct impact on stakeholders and the communities in which it operates. The company also realises that sustainability involves more than just reducing carbon footprint; it encompasses the impact of its products and services on the environment. Since 2002, the Pact Group has been a leader in the Circular Economy movement, emerging at the forefront of developing packaging reuse and recycling solutions.



Kayti O'Connell Carr, CEO



MATE the label is a brand that is deeply committed to sustainability and the wellbeing of both people and the planet. The brand recognises that fashion is not just an industry, but an ecosystem, and they strive to protect it for future generations. Their circular approach to manufacturing ensures that every step of the process is done in a way that is good for the planet, the people who make the garments, and the people who wear them.

Established in 2013, Naadam is committed to achieving transparency, ethical practices, and environmental preservation. The company's main goal is to provide high-quality cashmere at affordable prices by directly working with herders, enabling them to pay higher wages while charging less. Naadam also aims to become carbon neutral by reducing emissions, investing in offsets, and prioritising renewable energy, while endeavouring to reduce packaging and switching to sustainable alternatives.

