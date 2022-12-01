VDart: Teamwork to make the sustainability dream work

No matter where you go or what you do, it’s impossible to escape the term ‘sustainability’. With climate change advancing at a rate more rapid than had been anticipated, ensuring that we work together to restrict and reduce the planet’s warming is paramount.

‘Reduce, reuse and recycle’ has now been joined by worldwide initiatives to curb harmful emissions, encourage a more plant-based diet, limit water misuse and loss, and integrate renewable energy-capturing capabilities. Conducting business in such an environment is no doubt fraught with uncertainty and potential missteps.

Helping organisations to digitally transform in the face of such drastic organisational change is VDart. Based out of Atlanta, Georgia in the US, VDart is, in the words of its Executive Vice President Rohit Bardaiyar, a “leader in digital transformation and technology talent management services”.

“VDart group as a whole is a 3,700-employee company, and we've been in business for about 14 years, specialising in talent management services. We've got a digital transformation company called Dimiour. We've also got a BPM workforce solutions company called TrustPeople, and then a digital identity and access product called Vouch,” establishes Bardaiyar, who, in addition to his EVP role for VDart, co-founded TrustPeople and functions as the organisation’s Chief Sales Officer.

Bardaiyar brings more than 25 years of strategy, consulting, P&L and account management experience to his roles, partnering with both emerging and Fortune 500 technology companies. A post-graduate in Business, Bardaiyar attended various Executive and Leadership programmes, including Tuck Business School and mentoring/leadership development programmes with Delta Air Lines and Accenture, the latter a global Irish-American professional services company based in Dublin.