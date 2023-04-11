Vodafone expands phone refurb offering to tackle e-waste

New research has shown that 32% of UK citizens now own a refurbished phone, while 24% are considering purchasing one. To meet this demand, telecommunication giant Vodafone has recently expanded its range of refurbished phones.

When purchasing a refurbished phone from Vodafone Evo, customers can save an average of £324 and benefit from a 2-year warranty with all pay-monthly refurbished phones.

Why is it important to recycle mobile phones?

The number of smartphone users worldwide has reached 6.64 billion, which accounts for 83.72% of the current global population, indicating a 34.32% growth since 2016. If only 20% of these devices undergo recycling, the essential components utilized in their production could be depleted within the next century. This could significantly worsen the already existing microchip shortage, which has impacted the automobile and smartphone industries in recent times.

“Fast mobile phone development has led to a market dependency on rapid replacement of older devices. Mobile devices affect the environment in many ways over their lifetimes, but the impact can be reduced and spread over a longer period by applying circular economy principles, including production control, device reuse, remanufacture and recycling, and improved circular design involving component material selection, standardisation and modularisation for easier disassembly”, claimed the Global E-waste Monitor.