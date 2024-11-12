Article
Net Zero

Sustainable Manufacturing: 3M's New Scope 3 Targets

By Charlie King
November 12, 2024
What 3M's scope 3 goal-setting means for manufacturing
Manufacturer 3M has just had its first Scope 3 goal for 2030 validated - to reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline

3M is joining the ranks of companies focussing their sustainability efforts on Scope 3 emissions. 

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated 3M’s near-term science-based targets, confirming that they align with the 1.5° C trajectory set by the Paris Agreement. 

The front-runner in the industrial manufacturing sector has also redefined its Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets for 2030, strengthening its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing its product portfolio towards greener alternatives.

"3M has a long history of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions,” says Gayle Schueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at 3M. 

“The validation of our targets by SBTi reflects years of collaboration and dedication by 3Mers working on a detailed action plan to innovate across our portfolio to decarbonise industry, accelerate our climate solutions and improve our environmental footprint.

Gayle Schueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at 3M

"We will continue to drive innovation in our products and our processes, empowering customers to reach their sustainability goals, and working together to build a low-carbon economy."

Understanding Scope 3 emissions

Scope 3 emissions, as defined in business operations, refer to indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain, including both upstream and downstream activities. This can range from the extraction of raw materials to product end-of-life processes.

For 3M, these account for the largest share of the company’s carbon footprint, highlighting the significant impact that addressing these emissions can have on overall sustainability efforts.

The targets SBTi has validated for 3M
  • To reduce scope 1 & scope 2 greenhouse- gas emissions by 52.6% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline
  • To reduce absolute scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline

Despite the complexities involved in measuring and managing these indirect emissions, 3M has actively developed its Scope 3 emissions inventory since 2011 in line with the GHG Protocol Corporate Value Chain Accounting and Reporting Standard. 3M has been documenting and reporting Scope 1 and 2 inventory since 2002.

"Not only has 3M been an early adopter of setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions reductions, but we have also helped evolve the science of measurement and accounting for supply chain emissions, which are particularly challenging for a diverse, global company like 3M," Gayle adds.  

"For years, we have focused on demonstrating our math, path and plan and we will continue to leverage that on behalf of our customers." 

With these new targets, 3M aims to encourage sustainability across its extensive portfolio, which spans industries such as automotive, protective safety, energy, consumer packaged goods and electronics. The establishment of its first Scope 3 GHG emissions target is seen as a pivotal moment in the company’s journey towards more comprehensive environmental accountability.

Broader implications for the manufacturing industry

By setting a Scope 3 goal, 3M underscores the increasing importance of sustainable practices throughout the manufacturing sector. This strategic focus encourages a shift towards a more holistic approach to carbon reduction, embracing both direct and indirect emissions.

It also sends a powerful message to the industry about the necessity of thorough environmental strategies that encompass the full lifecycle of products.

This initiative doesn't just respond to regulatory and consumer pressures towards sustainable practices but also sets a benchmark for other companies to aim for increased transparency and proactive climate action in their operations.

