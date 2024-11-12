Sustainable Manufacturing: 3M's New Scope 3 Targets

3M is joining the ranks of companies focussing their sustainability efforts on Scope 3 emissions.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated 3M’s near-term science-based targets, confirming that they align with the 1.5° C trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

The front-runner in the industrial manufacturing sector has also redefined its Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets for 2030, strengthening its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing its product portfolio towards greener alternatives.

"3M has a long history of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions,” says Gayle Schueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at 3M.

“The validation of our targets by SBTi reflects years of collaboration and dedication by 3Mers working on a detailed action plan to innovate across our portfolio to decarbonise industry, accelerate our climate solutions and improve our environmental footprint.