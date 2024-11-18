Quantis: Why is Nature Vital to Sustainability Strategies?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that more than half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature.

In industries like agriculture and food production it’s easy to see why, but even an office building could be impacted by natural disasters like flooding.

Lower income countries rely heavily on natural capital, bringing up to 47% of their wealth, so neglecting these precious resources could have a devastating effect.

Whilst exploiting natural resources can bring short-term gains, the continuation of this is almost guaranteed to lead to long-term losses.

Meet Quantis

Quantis is a leading environmental sustainability consultancy with offices around the world.

Founded in 2006, it aims to leverage science in creating more sustainable business and works with leading companies across industries including Apple, Intel, Nestlé and PepsiCo.