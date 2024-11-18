Quantis: Why is Nature Vital to Sustainability Strategies?
The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that more than half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature.
In industries like agriculture and food production it’s easy to see why, but even an office building could be impacted by natural disasters like flooding.
Lower income countries rely heavily on natural capital, bringing up to 47% of their wealth, so neglecting these precious resources could have a devastating effect.
Whilst exploiting natural resources can bring short-term gains, the continuation of this is almost guaranteed to lead to long-term losses.
Meet Quantis
Quantis is a leading environmental sustainability consultancy with offices around the world.
Founded in 2006, it aims to leverage science in creating more sustainable business and works with leading companies across industries including Apple, Intel, Nestlé and PepsiCo.
Quantis focuses on seven pillars to support sustainable growth:
- Science
- Collaboration
- Optimism
- Innovation
- Impact
- Systems change
- People
Allon Zeitoun, Managing Director and Global Leader at Quantis, says: “If everyone waits for someone else to lead, our progress will stall. In times of crisis, we need more trailblazers who are willing to take bold steps and set ambitious targets.
“Leadership isn't just about having the smartest strategy—it's about having the courage to act decisively for the greater good.”
How the world is addressing nature and biodiversity problems
At 2024’s COP16 in Cali, Columbia, world leaders made some progress in protecting the planet but stalled in other areas.
On the summit’s Finance Day, US$163m was pledged to the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund out of the needed US$200bn, bringing the fund’s total to US$400m.
The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework says this is just 0.2% of what is needed every year.
Speaking at COP16, António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, said: “We can – and must – save the ecosystems that sustain us and keep our climate goals within reach.
“The survival of our planet — and our own — is on the line.
“Let us choose wisely. Let us choose life. Let us make peace with nature.”
Science-based nature targets
It’s sometimes difficult to quantify a businesses’ impact on nature, so some companies have taken to adopting science-based targets for nature.
Based in science, these targets help to ensure companies are not having a detrimental impact on natural resources.
In October 2024, GSK, Holcim and Kering were the first three companies to publicly adopt science-based targets for nature under the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN).
Erin Billman, Executive Director of Science Based Targets Network, says: “With global nature loss accelerating at an unprecedented rate, it’s clear that urgent, decisive action is required from governments and business alike to reverse and halt this trend.
“For companies, this means understanding their material impacts and dependencies on nature and taking ambitious science-based action to address and mitigate those impacts.
“The time for companies to act is now — responsibly, urgently, and with the ambition that matches the scale of the challenge.”
GSK, the world’s 10th largest pharmaceutical company, has committed to be water neutral in its operations in water-stressed regions by 2030.
Global building materials company Holcim aims to reduce freshwater withdrawals in its direct operations, particularly targeting the Moctezuma basin in Mexico.
Kering, owner of luxury brands including Gucci and Balenciaga, set its first freshwater quantity target for direct operations, including its owned factories and tanneries.
