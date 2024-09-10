Zwart Techniek’s Reliable Energy Solutions Power Mainova

As the world increasingly relies on data and renewable energy — and increased energy demand puts pressure on existing electricity networks — there is a growing need for bespoke, decentralised energy solutions to ensure the availability of critical infrastructure.

To keep that vital power flowing, Netherlands-based power provider Zwart Techniek delivers integrated energy solutions for its clients across Europe and Africa. Zwart’s solutions — which it designs, builds and maintains for critical industries such as data centres, hospitals and airports — provides its clients with backup power that can be relied on to ensure the delivery of critical services.

It also provides customers with primary power solutions if the grid’s supply is insufficient or unreliable. In such cases, Zwart delivers integrated microgrid systems, which typically include large scale battery storage systems, gas generation and solar, all of which are controlled by Zwart.

Ensuring resilience and reliability

Zwart’s MD Jim Craig emphasises the importance of energy security and solutions as the ever-changing digital and energy landscape grows.

“We’re seeing two mega trends at the moment,” Jim explains. “One is the thing that everyone's talking about, AI. For us, where that has an impact is in driving an incredible growth in data centres and the power they require to run the servers and cooling installation. We see this continuing to grow significantly in the future. This is a major opportunity for growth in our back-up power business. We also expect to see more and more data centres investing in their own primary power infrastructure, such as gas generation, to reduce their dependency on the local electricity networks.”

“As we become ever-more dependent on data and everything that data does for us, then the importance of having that 24/7 availability grows incredibly,” he adds.

This leads into the second trend Jim foresees arising and relying on solutions from the likes of Zwart: the global shift away from fossil fuels as part of the energy transition.

“As we transition to renewable fuels, there is a great need to have power when there is no wind or sun,” he continues. “Data centres, hospitals and large industrial plants cannot shut down on a windless, cloudy day. If companies want to grow, they need to look at solutions where they have their own power. They can't rely on the grid.”

“These two mega trends are driving enormous growth in all energy management and energy resilience solutions.”