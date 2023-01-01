Profile Picture

Ellie Dean

Editor

Profile Picture
Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Ellie Dean

View All

European banks lacking satisfactory sustainability progress

A BlackRock study calls out the lack of sufficient sustainable progress being made by Europe’s biggest banks, slowing the pace of advancing ESG integration

Featured

UK debuts first Master’s level sustainability apprenticeship

Cranfield University has announced its plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind Master’s level sustainability apprenticeship to the UK

Danone: leading regenerative agriculture for sustainability

Danone has been an avid cheerleader for regenerative agriculture for some time, but how is the company tackling its own sustainable production processes?

WEVC introduces PACES platform to smooth transition to EVs

UK-based WEVC launches its PACES project in the hopes that its will provide an innovative and flexible platform to aid the industry’s transition to EVs