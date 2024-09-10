The Dawn of ‘We Are AI’: A Vision for Human-AI Synergy

The field of artificial intelligence has undergone a remarkable evolution since its inception in the mid-20th century. From early rule-based systems to today's advanced machine learning algorithms, AI has steadily expanded its capabilities and influence across industries. As we stand on the cusp of potentially revolutionary breakthroughs, the relationship between humans and AI is poised for a dramatic transformation.

Hod Lipson’s model of AI development outlines six waves, tracing the journey from simple rule-based systems to the tantalising prospect of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Currently, we find ourselves in the fourth wave, dominated by generative AI, with embodied AI on the horizon. However, it's the potential leap to AGI that both excites and alarms many experts in the field.

Amidst this rapid progress, Lex Coors, who along with his role as a Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer is Chair of the EUDCA Policy Committee and a Visiting Professor at the University of East London, proposes a bold new paradigm called ‘We Are AI’ (WAI). This concept envisions a symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence, potentially bypassing the risks associated with unchecked AGI development. WAI raises profound questions about the nature of intelligence, consciousness, and what it means to be human in an age of advanced AI.

The genesis of We Are AI

Coors' journey into the realm of WAI began with two pivotal lectures that sparked his imagination. The first, by neuroscientist Jeff Lichtman, delved into the intricacies of the human brain. The second, by roboticist and AI researcher Hod Lipson, outlined the six waves of AI evolution. As Coors explains, it was Lipson’s discussion of the sixth wave, often referred to as artificial general intelligence (AGI), which set off alarm bells.

“When Hod Lipson spoke about the sixth wave Sentient AI, I thought, 'Wow, this is a risk,'” he recalls. This realisation, combined with insights from Lichtman’s work on neuroscience, led Coors to a crucial insight: there was a gap in our approach to AI development, and more importantly, there was a significant risk that needed to be addressed.

“We Are AI represents a visionary approach to AI integration, designed to responsibly harness the potential of artificial intelligence while mitigating the risks associated with the sixth wave of AI technologies,” he adds. “By focusing on ethical development and human-centred principles, the framework aims to ensure transparency, fairness and the preservation of human values.”

The six waves of AI and the leap to the seventh

To understand the significance of Coors’ proposal, it's essential to grasp the context of AI's evolutionary journey through the six waves of AI development:

1. First Wave: Rules-Based AI - Focused on algorithms that perform tasks based on explicit rules without external data.

2. Second Wave: Analytical AI - Introduced machine learning, where systems learn from data to make decisions, significantly advancing data analysis capabilities.

3. Third Wave: Cognitive AI - Aimed to mimic human cognitive abilities, leading to developments in natural language processing and autonomous decision-making.

4. Fourth Wave: Generative AI - Enabled AI systems to create new, original outputs, such as artwork and music, showcasing AI’s creative capabilities.

5. Fifth Wave: Embodied AI - Embodied AI in physical or virtual forms allowed for more interactive and responsive technologies.

6. Sixth Wave: Sentient AI - The speculative future wave where AI might develop consciousness and self-awareness.

The first three waves – rule-based AI, analytical AI and cognitive AI – have already been realised, laying the foundation for more advanced AI capabilities. The fourth wave, encompassing today’s powerful generative AI systems, is currently well underway.

However, it is the fifth and sixth waves that pose the greatest challenges and risks. The fifth wave – described as ‘embodied AI’ – involves the development of AI systems that can adapt to changing environments and make decisions based on ethical principles and societal norms.

The sixth wave, sentient AI – often referred to as artificial general intelligence (AGI) – represents the ultimate goal of many AI researchers today – the creation of AI systems that possess human-level cognition.

However, with WAI, Coors’ proposition is to leapfrog the sixth wave entirely. “Let's skip that sixth wave, let's go straight to the seventh wave,” he argues, in a strategic move designed to mitigate the risks associated with AGI while still harnessing the immense potential of advanced AI systems.

“Listening to Lichtman's work, I thought, ‘Okay. We can do something here and basically skip the sixth wave and basically bypass this stage to mitigate the risks and focus efforts on advancing the seventh waves, which prioritise safe and beneficial AI systems capable of human-level cognition,’” he adds.

“I think that's really important. Otherwise, I believe that if the sixth wave were to become reality we might be in danger because it'll be more intelligent, it will understand where we want to go before we even think about it ourselves.”

The role of data centres in the AI revolution

As the Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer at Digital Realty, the world's largest co-location and skill provider, Coors is uniquely positioned to understand the infrastructure requirements of this AI revolution.

“We're building the digital society and the digital economy,” Coors explains. “It has never been done before. Before, the digital part was just to support the old economy. That's no more. This is completely new and that is so fascinating.”

Data centres will play a crucial role in powering and enabling the AI revolution. They must not only provide the computational might and infrastructure to support these advanced AI systems but also prioritise security, privacy and ethical considerations in their design and operation.

When it comes to the construction and management of these facilities, partnerships play a crucial role. Coors highlights the importance of Digital Realty’s long-standing relationship with Mercury Engineering, an Irish construction partner that has proven invaluable in the company's data centre projects.

“Mercury Engineering is not just a construction partner; they're bold enough to advise you as well,” Coors explains. He praises their pragmatic, down-to-earth approach, which often leads to cost-effective solutions. “They will simply tell you, 'Okay, we can do it, but it will cost you more. We have learned from what we did in the past. If you approach it this way or that way, that's good.'”

What sets Mercury apart, according to Coors, is their commitment to efficiency and their aversion to unnecessary changes. Unlike some contractors who might welcome changes as opportunities for additional profit, Mercury focuses on keeping projects on track. “They try to tell you, 'Hey, don't change it. You know it works,'” Coors says.

Coors particularly values Mercury's integrity and transparency. He recounts a remarkable instance of their commitment to fair pricing: “These were the only company who ever came to me and said, ‘Lex, we're doing a similar project now for you the second time, and without asking, we can give you a straightaway discount because we've optimised the processes.’”

The promise and perils of biochip integration

One of the most intriguing aspects of the WAI framework is the potential integration of biochips into human cognition. This technology holds immense promise for advancing healthcare through real-time monitoring and personalised treatment delivery, potentially revolutionising medical diagnostics and improving treatment outcomes.

Beyond healthcare, biochips offer the exciting potential of enhanced brain capacity and intelligence. “By optimising neural processes and enabling humans to utilise more of their cognitive potential, ethically ensuring data privacy and informed consent is critical,” Coors emphasises.

However, the integration of biochips into human cognition raises profound ethical and philosophical questions. Coors is acutely aware of these challenges:

“As we integrate biochips in human cognition, it is essential to ensure that these enhancements do not disrupt the natural processes that define our humanity,” he cautions. “Biochips should augment our cognitive abilities, supporting the balance between id, ego, and superego without overriding the intrinsic value of our emotional and psychological experiences.”

Coors stresses the importance of respecting the rich emotional tapestry that characterises human life and preserving individual moral frameworks. He advocates for stringent measures to protect privacy and ensure informed consent, recognising that the “attic of our inner world” includes both conscious thoughts and unconscious processes that must be safeguarded.

Addressing societal implications and ethical concerns

Of course, the advent of WAI and the potential widespread use of biochip technology raises significant societal concerns that Coors is keen to address. Chief among these concerns is the risk of exacerbating social disparities.

“Equitable access to biochip technology is vital to avoid exacerbating social disparities fuelled by those who can afford it,” he argues. “Ensuring that cognitive enhancements benefit all, rather than just a select few, is crucial.”

As a result, he calls for continuous ethical oversight and ongoing research to monitor the long-term psychological impacts of biochips, advocating for an adaptive approach to safeguard mental health and wellbeing.

Coors views his work on WAI as a call to action for academia, lawmakers, industry leaders and ethicists to come together and think critically about our future, and emphasises the need for a multidisciplinary approach to navigate the complex landscape of human-AI synergy.

“In considering the future of human-AI synergy within the We Are AI framework, we confront a pivotal juncture in the evolution of human consciousness,” Coors reflects. “Artificial intelligence, with its promising capacity for cognition and learning, promises to augment our intellectual faculties and unravel deeper layers of our unconscious mind.”

However, he remains steadfast in his belief that the integration of AI should not undermine the essence of human identity or diminish our capacities for emotional depth and ethical reasoning. Instead, Coors envisions AI as a complementary force, enhancing our cognitive capabilities while preserving the integrity of our social, psychological, and moral frameworks.

Challenges and the road ahead

The path to realising the vision of We Are AI is not without its challenges. Ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and the potential for misuse or unintended consequences must be carefully navigated. Coors recognises the need for robust governance frameworks, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to aligning AI systems with human values and wellbeing.

Moreover, the technical challenges of creating a truly symbiotic relationship between human and artificial intelligence are formidable. Developing interfaces that can seamlessly integrate AI with human cognition while respecting the nuances of human consciousness and individuality will require significant advances in neuroscience, computer science, and bioengineering.

Despite these challenges, Coors remains optimistic about the potential of WAI to usher in a new era of human potential. He sees it as a way to harness the power of AI while mitigating the existential risks associated with unchecked AI development.

The concept of WAI presents a future where human and machine intelligence coexist in harmony, each amplifying the strengths of the other. It's a vision that promises to unlock new realms of human potential while preserving the essence of what makes us human.

As Coors puts it: “Through the lens of WAI, we glimpse a world where the boundaries between human and artificial intelligence blur, giving rise to a new era of possibility and potential. As we embark on this visionary leap, let us heed the call to shape a future where humanity and AI thrive in harmonious coexistence.”