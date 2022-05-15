Are working-from-home sustainability claims fact or fiction?

With less travel comes higher energy consumption

While it is a well-known fact that COVID-19 restrictions around the world have contributed to the decrease in air pollution and CO2 emissions, they may, somewhat conversely, encourage higher energy consumption, according to at least eight studies .

The earliest adopters of working from home were millennials and Gen Z, who are also the first generations fully or largely born with the internet at the touch of a finger.

A study conducted by WSP UK , an engineering consulting firm based in London, also indicates that remote work may only be more environmentally-friendly in the summer - at least in the UK, anyway. Due to the need for individual heating in the winter compared to the heating of one office building, it was found that the environmental impact of remote work during the season was higher.

But, the situation is not a one-size-fits-all. In the US, cooling in the summer months is more important than heating in the winter months. This means the situation is the reverse in America, according to Associate Professor of Environmental and Energy Economics at the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies Kenneth Gillingham . It also does not stop there, since whether the cooling or heating is environmentally friendly depends on where the energy comes from. While some regions are powered by hydro, some are powered by coal.

Thanks to the flexibility granted by WFH, the time generally allocated to commuting is shifted for recreation and other purposes, contributing to the increased home energy consumption discussed above. Research from the University of Manchester also found that pollution production did not wholly disappear between April and June 2020 and rather shifted to other forms.

The period saw an increase in global sales of the laptop, with over 72 million units shipped - a rise of 11% over usual figures. The sales of home office furniture even went up higher, with sales of office chairs and desks increasing by 300% and 438%, respectively. These increases in volume were largely responsible for the pollution emitted at that time. The research also found that people were expanding their houses, making additional rooms, garages, kitchens, and gardens to make their additional free time more worthwhile, which translates to higher energy consumption in general.