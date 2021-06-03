Colgate-Palmolive's 2020 Sustainability Impact report

Oral care company Colgate-Palmolive has released its 2020 Sustainability & Social Impact Report, which shows that 99% of new products launched in 2020 had improved sustainability profiles.

Decreasing Emissions

Colgate has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 37.5% from 2002-2020 and the company is targeting net zero carbon emissions across its own operations, suppliers and consumers. Colgate has set a goal to achieve net zero carbon in its operations by 2040 and 100% renewable electricity for its global operations by 2030.

Cut Manufacturing Waste

A total of 21 Colgate manufacturing facilities on five continents have achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification from the U.S. Green Building Council — more than any other company.

Eliminate Plastic Waste

83% of Colgate’s packaging by weight was recyclable thanks to innovations like its first-of-its-kind recyclable tube. The Colgate Keep toothbrush helps to reduce plastic waste by 80%, and the flagship Palmolive Ultra dish soap brand has been relaunched in 100% post consumer recycled plastic bottles.

Conserve Water

Since its 2016 launch, Colgate’s "Save Water" program to encourage people to turn off the tap while brushing their teeth has helped avoid the use of an estimated 155 billion gallons of water (enough to fill 234,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools) and approximately 8.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions — since less water also means less energy usage.

Improve Oral Health

The Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures program has reached more than 1.3 billion children and their families with oral health education since 1991. In 2020 alone, the program influenced over 100 million children around the world.

“Tackling big problems like climate change, plastic waste, water scarcity and health starts with us,” said Ann Tracy, Colgate’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are proud that our Colgate brand is in more homes than any other, which is why we believe it’s our responsibility to help make it easier for the people who buy and use our products to live healthier, more sustainable lives.”





Colgate recently received its 11th consecutive EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award and was named the top performing Household Products company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Colgate’s recyclable tube innovation also earned Colgate a spot as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of the Year and was among TIME Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020.