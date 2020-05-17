Article
Deliveroo partners with Elmovo to launch electric scooter scheme in London

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The UK-based food delivery service, Deliveroo, has partnered with the scooter rental company, Elmovo, to offer an electric scooter scheme to London.

The company will offer its riders the opportunity to rent a zero-emission scooter in the UK’s capital city, Business Green reported.

“We are delighted to be working with Elmovo to offer this flexible hire scheme that matches the flexibility riders have come to expect when working with Deliveroo,” stated Dan Warne, Managing Director of the UK and Ireland at Deliveroo.

“We hope this encourages further take up of e-bikes and e-mopeds across London and beyond.”

The service aims to align with the firm’s policy of flexibility for riders, with the scooters to be rented by the hour, at £1.83 (US$2.41) per hour.

Between each charge, the bikes have a rage of between 55 and 75 miles, with a top speed of 30mph.

“Our aim is to bring the cost of the latest-technology electric mopeds down and within reach of every delivery rider,” remarked William Sieghart from Elmovo.

“We also wanted the system to be as flexible as possible to match delivery riders' work sessions. Absolutely everything is included, so riders simply just have to turn up and get working immediately.”

