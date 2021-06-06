Estée Lauder supports trans community during Pride Month

June marks the official kick off to Pride Month, an important moment to publicly celebrate LGBTQIA+ activism, communities and culture.

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), in partnership with wELCome, ELC's LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, is an advocate of LGBTQIA+ equality, and continues to strive to cultivate an inclusive, caring and compassionate workplace for all employees.

Estée Lauder is the third biggest health and beauty company in the world, has a $14b revenue and is headquartered in New York, USA. Its products include Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Clinique and Mac.

2021 is the twelfth year that ELC has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” with a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

ELC will celebrate the Beauty of Pride internally with global and local events, offering opportunities for employees to gather virtually.

Estée Lauder celebrates the beauty of the LGBTQIA+ community

“While the company and wELCome are set to celebrate the beauty of the LGBTQIA+ community around the world this month, we must also acknowledge all that LGBTQIA+ people are fighting for and the challenges they still face on multiple fronts”, said an Estée Lauder representative. “2021 has been a record-breaking year for anti-transgender legislation in the U.S. and anti-transgender violence globally. According to a report published by the Human Rights Campaign, one of the largest LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups in the U.S., more than 100 bills have been introduced across thirty-three U.S. states – bills that are proposing to restrict the rights of transgender individuals, particularly transgender children across the country.”

Estée Lauder supports worldwide LGBTQIA+ equality

Throughout 2021 already, wELCome chapters have launched in:

The U.K.

Brazil

India

Followed by Mexico in a few months

“wELCome and ELC remain committed to building a workplace that is welcoming and equitable to everyone, where people from all walks of life can bring their authentic selves to work and be treated with respect and dignity”, concluded the representative.