F1: Williams aims to become climate positive by 2030

Williams Racing, a Formula 1 team, has set themselves a target of becoming climate positive by 2030, as they launch a new sustainability strategy.

To achieve this goal, Williams Racing has developed a series of technological and data-driven initiatives, as part of a comprehensive purpose-driven sustainability strategy, aiming to address some of the most important environmental and societal challenges facing Formula 1, global sport and the planet.

Jost Capito, CEO, Williams Racing said: “We are living in a time when our planet and society is changing faster than ever. Building on the progress the global motorsport industry has made on sustainability in recent years, we have taken time to thoroughly analyse our entire operation and develop a comprehensive purpose-driven, Sustainability Strategy to accelerate our sustainable transformation.

“As a team, we wanted to push the envelope and be the pacesetter for sustainability in global motorsport and in the wider automotive industry. So today we are making the commitment to be climate positive by 2030 and we will be using our knowledge to nurture and develop advanced technology to meet this goal.”

The Williams Racing Sustainability Strategy, which has been developed over the course of the last year after extensive expert analysis, is based around five key pillars. Each pillar defines actions that Williams will be taking in the short and medium-term to accelerate the transition to a better planet.

The five key pillars of the Williams Racing Sustainability Strategy

Climate Action , covers the strategy and targets for how the team will reduce carbon emissions for travel and energy consumption at HQ, reduce waste and water usage and over time create its own energy, on its journey to becoming climate positive.

Biodiversity Stewardship , covers the strategy and targets for how the team protect and preserve the biodiversity on the 60 acres of the HQ campus, including the Letcombe Brook - one of only 240 chalk streams in the world.

Sustainable Innovation , covers the strategy and targets to foster sustainable and innovative solutions that tackle global challenges in and outside of F1. This includes Williams Racing undertaking full life cycle management of its racing cars, deploying circular economy strategies within the team and being actively involved in projects such as carbon capture technologies.

Industry Access for All , covers the strategy and targets to make motorsport more accessible by creating an environment in which anyone can thrive, and a workforce that reflects our community through academy programmes, scholarships and Esports.

Purpose Driven Leadership , covers the strategy and targets for Williams Racing to act as pacesetters for sustainability within the motorsport industry. Building a strong, transparent and accountable culture in our team, at races, with our partners, suppliers, local community and fans.



“As a huge global sporting platform, Formula One has the power to inspire millions of people across the world and as the pinnacle of so many advanced technologies, Formula One has the ability to create technical solutions to help tackle the challenges we face as a planet. As we progress towards our goal to be climate positive in the years ahead, my hope is that Williams Racing can inspire all those connected with our sport and beyond, using motorsport as a catalyst for significant and long-lasting change.” added Capito.