Global Disability Inclusion and Mercer partner for survey

Global Disability Inclusion, in partnership with the world's largest human resources consulting firm Mercer, has launched Amplify, a climate and culture survey focused on employees with a disability.

Global Disability Inclusion is a consulting firm which offers disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies. The team helps organisations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments and acquire new customers.

First-of-its-kind disability climate and culture survey

The Amplify survey is designed to provide companies with valuable insights into the work experience of both people with disabilities and those without, allowing them to:

Improve policies and procedures

Create greater equity in the workplace

Improve climate and culture

According to the Return on Disability Group, 90% of companies state they have diversity initiatives, but only 4% include disability in their diversity programs. "Companies are unaware of the employment experiences of people with disabilities because disability is too often left out of the broader diversity conversation", said Meg O'Connell, CEO and Founder, Global Disability Inclusion. "Disability doesn't discriminate. It affects people of any gender, age, race, ethnicity, sexual identity, economic condition and educational level - which is why it is so important for companies to obtain feedback from their employees with disabilities."

The need for data on disability inclusion

Amplify comes from a collaboration between Global Disability Inclusion and Mercer. The two organizations have been studying disability employee engagement by capturing data and gaining insights about the employment experiences of people with disabilities as it compares to all other diversity groups.

Their landmark ten-year study, The State of Disability Employee Engagement, includes responses from 12m people across the globe. This study highlights the need for companies to better understand the work experiences of disabled employees.

In one example, the engagement gap of employees with disabilities shows a difference in some areas of up to 13%. A gap of this size demonstrates employees with disabilities perceive a very different work environment than those without disabilities.

"Amplify will allow companies for the first time to actively participate in surveying employees with and without disabilities and to benchmark results to the 10-year data set," said Dr. Peter J. Rutigliano, Senior Principal, Mercer. "The data generated will provide deep, actionable insights that can help companies address the needs of employees with disabilities."

How to get involved with the survey

The survey will run over three weeks from 2nd September - 16th September 2021. Companies must be registered by August 25, 2021, to participate.

Once the survey period closes, companies will receive the following:

Results across six key employee engagement categories - Diversity and Equity, Enablers and Resources, Climate and Culture, Leadership, Achievement and Identity

Results from new questions specifically about disability practices (disclosure, self-id, accommodations, employee resource groups, and more)

Benchmark results against Mercer's 12-million-person global database

Analysis and recommendations on findings provided by Global Disability Inclusion

Register here: To register for the survey, email [email protected]