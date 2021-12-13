How is IKEA supporting ethics within the fashion industry?

According to Sanjeev Bahl, Founder and ChiefExecutive Officer of Saitex, ‘a small enterprise cannot change the world, but you can put your drop into the ocean. And every drop count. Together we can create a future formula for success that could be replicated in other factories. Imagine what a huge, massive dent we together would create on this matter’.

Sourcing sustainable home furnishings

Classical Handmade Products specialises in sustainable handmade furnishings, produced with natural fibre materials such as jute, seagrass, water hyacinth as well as recycled textile waste or cotton, and has been chosen as a partner of IKEA for its commitment to local hiring in Bangladesh, focusing primarily on women and those with disabilities that are situated in rural parts of the country.

Similarly, IKEAs other partner organisation, based in India, Spun produces distinctive products with waste materials and empowers women through the production of exceptionally crafted goods. The business also supports local communities through education, health and environmental programmes.

Why are partners important for sustainability?

Partner organisations can add a different dimension to a business and provide valuable expertise in the use of alternative materials, especially those in areas of diversity. Incorporating ethical partnerships into its strategy, IKEA will indirectly support the livelihoods of individuals in less developed areas of the world. An added benefit to IKEA is that consumer mindsets are shifted towards circular, more sustainable goods.

Christina Niemelä Ström, Sustainability Manager IKEA Supply, says, ‘we want to be a force for positive change in society and make a long-lasting impact, locally and globally. By expanding the partnerships with large-scale social businesses, we reach people furthest away from the labour market and at the same time we can inspire other brands and suppliers’.



