How Stantec promotes diversity and inclusion at work

Stantec Inc. is an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry.

Since 1954, it has provided consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, infrastructure and facilities, always from its home base in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Originally called D. R. Stanley Associates, the company was involved in the construction of the Apollo – Saturn V Visitor Centre from 1961 to 1972, the creation of Anthony Henday Drive Southeast from 2003 to 2007, the Telus Spark Science Centre in 2011, and the Open Hearth Park in 2013. It is currently part of the ongoing expansion of the Panama Canal, the Keystone Pipeline and Keystone XL Expansion Project that started in 2005, as well as the development of the Blatchford Community, starting in 2010.

Stantec's achievements in promoting diversity and inclusion

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable design and engineering. The company was included in Forbes' inaugural list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2021, on which it ranked 164.

The list was developed by Forbes with the help of leading statistics and industry ranking provider Statista after surveying approximately 85,000 women around the world. The survey participants came from 40 countries and helped evaluate their companies on several criteria, including pay equity, parental leave, leadership, structure, and public engagement. Statista also requested the women to assess the companies' use of their platforms and marketing messages, such as whether they were used to promote gender equality or to perpetuate negative stereotypes.

Consistently ranking for diversity, gender equality and organisational culture

The company has also been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, America's Best Employers for Women in 2020, Canada's Best Employers in 2020 and 2021, and World's Best Employers in 2020. Additionally, Stantec has also been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

The firm also launched the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship earlier this year, designed to provide historically underrepresented and Black, Indigenous, people of colour (BIPOC) groups with financial aid.

