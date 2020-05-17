Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Iberdrola launches work on 500MW solar PV plant in Spain

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The Spanish utility company, Iberdrola, has began work on a 500MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant. The Núñez de Balboa plant is located in Badajo...

The Spanish utility company, Iberdrola, has began work on a 500MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant.

The Núñez de Balboa plant is located in Badajoz, Spain, and mark’s the company’s first solar PV plant on the continent, CNBC reported.

A 1,000-hectare site will host the farm, which will feature 1.5mn panels. The project is expected to cost around €300mn (US$340mn) to develop.

“As costs have come down, and technology has matured, it is clear that solar is going to be a pivotal technology in the energy transition,” stated Ignacio Galan, Chairman of Iberdrola.

SEE ALSO:

“Our extensive experience in developing renewable energy means that we are well-placed to integrate this technology into our global portfolio,” he added. 

The project is anticipated to be fully operational by 2020, providing 250,000 people across Spain with power.

The company pledged to make €34bn ($38.6bn) in investments between 2018 and 2022, with almost 40% to be spent on renewables at €13.3bn ($15.1bn).

By 2022, Iberdrola aims to have installed 3GW of wind and solar capacity across Spain. The firm aims to have installed 10GW by 2030.

iberdrolaspainWindSolar
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)