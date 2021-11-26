IMServ appoints ex-British Gas CEO Ian Peters as Chairman

IMServ – one of the UK's leading data collection and energy metering experts – has appointed Ian Peters as Chairman to help drive its next phase of growth.

Peters is a technology-focused Chairman with a successful track record of growing businesses across multiple sectors – ranging from energy to financial services, regularly leveraging software, information, and data analytics to improve efficiency. It is that experience in particular that fits so well with IMServ’s business model.

Since 2015, Ian has worked on a portfolio of advisory roles. In addition to his new role as a Chairman at IMServ, he currently holds the Chair of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care. Before this, Ian was a former Chief Executive of British Gas, Managing Director of NatWest Small Business Services, and Chairman of several data-driven growth technology companies.

Transformers

Ian also holds advisory roles with several start-up businesses, which all have in common the aim to create transformational change through technology.

IMServ is one of the UK's largest independent energy data management providers and, pivotally, is enabling the decentralisation of power generation and the digitalisation of the electricity market. Indeed, the company has gone from strength to strength in recent years as smart meters have become an increasingly omnipresent virtual platform to deliver data that helps reduce carbon emissions.

IMServ was acquired by Bluewater, the specialist international private equity firm focused on the middle-market energy sector, in September this year. Ian Peters’ appointment is the company’s first major announcement.

Welcoming Ian's appointment as a Chairman, Steve Brown, Managing Director, IMServ, says: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ian as a Chairman at IMServ. Ian knows the energy sector like the back of his hand and his proven successful track record will be a great asset to the company. Amongst his vast experience is his history of working with and growing private-equity owned companies, which we’ll be looking forward to tapping into.”

Ian Peters reflected: "I am honoured to take up the role of Chairman of IMServ - a company with huge potential that I believe I can really contribute to. I have known the company for a while thanks to its reputation for industry-leading data collection and smart meter technology.

"IMServ will without a doubt play a considerable part in the UK energy transition, helping the country become more energy efficient and bring down emissions,” he added.