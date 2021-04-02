Porsche's new 'Sustainability Strategy' 2030

The new Porsche Sustainability Strategy 2030 translates the key challenges for the company into six strategic fields of action that are crucial for the sustainable development of the sports car manufacturer.

These core areas consistently align Porsche's commitment: The impact of business activities and society's expectations of the company are always the focus.

Six Core Areas:

Decarbonisation Circular Economy Diversity Partner-to-Society Supply Chain Responsibility Governance & Transparency

1. Decarbonisation

Porsche is committed to the climate protection targets agreed in Paris in 2015 and assumes its responsibility for cutting environmentally harmful emissions. The product portfolio is at the heart of the company’s activities: with innovative products and technologies as well as attractive services, Porsche aims to shape the future of mobility. We develop pioneering drive concepts that significantly reduce our CO2 emissions. Our clear focus is on electric mobility. By 2025, half of all new Porsche models will have an electric motor. The Taycan heralded the start of a new era at Porsche: an emotive sports car that brings together tradition and the future. Over and above its electrification strategy, Porsche has anchored in its strategy the principle of continuous decarbonization of its products and company processes across the entire life cycle. In addition to the CO2 emissions generated by the vehicle itself during operation, there is also a particular focus on emissions within the supply chain.

2. Circular Economy

The use of sustainable materials and consideration of the environmental impacts is crucial to developing a modern and future-proof vehicle architecture. The longevity of Porsche sports cars, their high-quality workmanship, and the use of hard-wearing materials are fundamental aspects of the Porsche principle, which the company aims to strengthen further through its commitment and dedication. Porsche has set itself the objective of closing material cycles and reintroducing used raw materials back into the production process at the end of the vehicle life. The company considers the environmental impacts of the materials used in its products and evaluates these according to sustainability criteria. Further developing approaches to the circular economy is a strategic priority here. This objective is also reflected in the vision for the production of the future. In line with the “Zero Impact Factory” principle, the goal is to prevent negative environmental impacts to the greatest possible extent through the production processes.

3. Diversity

No Porsche sports car comes into being without the people who design and build it. That is why the focus is on people at Porsche. Every employee contributes to the company’s success with their unique abilities. Promoting diversity and ensuring equality of opportunity is another priority of the sustainability strategy. The focus here is on the advancement of women and international diversity, as well as on strengthening intergenerational cooperation, the networking opportunities for members of the LGBTIQ community, and the proactive integration of people with disabilities, thereby ultimately ensuring an open and empowering work environment in which everyone has equal opportunities. The strategic goal is to create mixed teams in which different strengths and competencies complement one another in the best way and where all employees can develop their potential to the full.

4. Partner-to-Society

Porsche sees itself as an active participant in society – whether at its own locations, or indirectly through the suppliers and business partners that provide Porsche with goods and services. The company aspires to be a valuable and responsible partner to society – locally, regionally and globally. Porsche targets its support at those areas where it is needed most, and contributes to environmental and social causes in numerous countries and regions. The company will do even more in the future to support socially disadvantaged people and groups, as well as to promote culture and sport. Porsche also intends to increase its involvement in education, environmental conservation and biodiversity, as well as its commitment to improving living and working conditions in countries in the Global South.

5. Supply Chain Responsibility

Porsche’s corporate responsibility does not end at the company gates, but extends across the entire value creation chain. With the expansion of the product portfolio and the use of new technologies, the supply chain has assumed ever-increasing importance in this regard. Porsche is therefore systematically placing the continuous management of supplier relationships in terms of sustainability at the centre of its strategy. Since its introduction in July 2019, the sustainability rating (S rating) for suppliers has been a binding criterion in the awarding of contracts. It ensures sustainable procurement and promotes compliance among suppliers with human rights standards and employment practices, as well as responsible resource management. An additional aim, as a continuation of current projects with the Volkswagen Group, is to systematically analyse the materials that are used and check them for potential risks in relation to origin, production conditions and raw material extraction.

6. Governance & Transparency

Porsche sets itself the highest standards: ethical conduct is essential for Porsche, not least because the trust that customers, partners and society place in the company depends on this. Integrity in conduct and business therefore forms the basis for all company activities. In this field, Porsche is aiming strategically towards further increasing transparency and responsible management in all relevant areas. A self-evident requirement for Porsche is to be perceived by business and society as a strong partner and model company. To that end, the company also undergoes assessment by external organisations, and bases its improvement measures on the results.

Porsche's Sustainability Performance recognised by ISS ESG with 'Prime' Status.

In 2020, Porsche was awarded “Prime” status for the first time by the sustainability rating agency ISS ESG for the first time, which means the sports car manufacturer is ranked among the best in its sector. ISS ESG assesses sustainability performance on the basis of more than 100 standardised, industry-specific indicators covering the environment, social factors and company leadership. Each year, over 800 different indicators are analysed at in excess of 8,000 companies around the world using information in the public domain and direct dialogue with the businesses themselves.

ISS ESG stated that its assessment of the Porsche’s sustainability performance was particularly positive in the areas “Staff and Suppliers”, “Society and Product Responsibility” and “Environmental Management”. Above-average results were also confirmed in the industry-specific fields “Product and Data Security”, “Sustainability Standards in the Supply Chain”, “Alternative Drives” and “Life Cycle Analyses”. For its assessments in the automotive industry, ISS ESG focuses particularly strongly on the company’s strategy for alternative drives, especially all-electric vehicles. With the Taycan and the all-electric successor to the Macan, as well as its further electrification strategy, Porsche is ideally placed for the future in this area. The company believes this independent external assessment is an important instrument and source of input for the continuous improvement of its sustainability performance.

