Renewable energy employs hits record 11mn people

The renewable energy sector has reached a record figure for employment, hosting more than 11mn jobs globally.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), almost 1mn jobs have been created since the figure from 2017 of 10.3mn.

IRENA’s report suggests that more nations are focusing on manufacturing, trading, and installing renewable technologies, edie.net reported.

The report notes that the solar photovoltaic (PV) sector created the most jobs from any sub-sector, with a third of the positions located in India, south-east Asia, Brazil, China, the US, Japan and the EU.

Jobs in the biofuel industry grew by 6% year-on-year, reaching 2.1mn, whilst offshore wind jobs hit 1.2mn positions.

“Beyond climate goals, governments are prioritising renewables as a driver of low-carbon economic growth in recognition of the numerous employment opportunities created by the transition to renewables,” stated Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA.

“Renewables deliver on all main pillars of sustainable development – environmental, economic and social. As the global energy transformation gains momentum, this employment dimension reinforces the social aspect of sustainable development and provides yet another reason for countries to commit to renewables.”