Top 10 inclusive companies

Following the news of The Valuable 500 companies who are publicly dedicated to "putting disability on the business leadership agenda", here are our Top 10 businesses hitting inclusivity targets.

10. Deloitte

Headquarters: London, UK

Revenue: $47bn

The company has signed up to the Valuable 500 and encourages inclusion across the board.

“To continue our contribution to the growth and development of our clients and our society, we will further promote diversity and inclusion initiatives through our own infinite self-improvement”, said Takashi Nagata, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group CEO.

9. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Headquarters: Mumbai, India

Revenue: $13bn

The automotive manufacturing company encourages employees to share their story on the hashtag #RiseForGood and has recently launched ‘The Women Leaders Programme’ (WLP) which is an 18-month developmental journey for women in middle management. The programme aims to create a pipeline of female leaders and change agents for the Mahindra Group.



8. Allianz

Headquarters: Munich, Germany

Revenue: €142

Financial services provider, has also committed to The Valuable 500.

“Diversity and Inclusion, and valuing the differences of our employees are an essential part of our corporate success and competitiveness. This is what brings us all together and is key to a successful, thriving workplace and a fair work culture”, said Renate Wagner, Member of the Allianz SE Board of Management.



7. Verizon

Headquarters: New York, USA

Revenue: $128

Communications company has a top track record in inclusion:

59.3% of employees are women or people of color in our U.S. workforce.

5 of 9 board members are women or people of color.

$50B total spend with diverse suppliers in the last 10 years.

100% pay equity in salary for women and men.

6. Omnicom

Headquarters: London, UK

Revenue: $13bn

ADCOLOR was founded by Tiffany R. Warren, Omnicom CEO. ADCOLOR facilitates a network of diverse professionals and advocates by leveraging their stories as a road map for others and highlights the achievements of African-Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics, members of the LGBT community and diversity and inclusion champions.



5. P&G

Headquarters: Ohio, USA

Revenue: $19bn

CEO David Taylor identified a need for greater inclusion in 2017, when he formed Act!on for Diversity & Inclusion to encourage open discussions on race and gender equality.

“The state of diversity and inclusion is a real issue. I believe businesses can play a critical role in addressing these challenges”, said Taylor.



4. Sony

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

Revenue: $76bn

Sony’s Diversity Week is an opportunity to promote and celebrate differences. In the past, Sony has led events and workshops such as:

Women Leaders Meeting

Girl Scouts who Code

Unconscious Bias

LGBT workshop

Supportive Supervisors

Working Mothers' Meeting

The company also facilitates cross cultural fairs and online initiatives with prizes.

3. London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Headquarters: London, UK

Revenue: £2bn

The stock exchange may still retain an image of nepotism, bu the LSGE’s global Inclusion Network is fighting against that. It represents 18 regional networks within LSEG, including:

Black Employee Inspired Network Group (BEING)

Multi-Cultural Network

LGBTQ+ Proud Network

Parents and Carers Network

Disability Network (Ability)

Women Inspired Network (WIN)

Veterans Network.

2. Charles Schwab

Headquarters: Texas, USA

Revenue: $10bn

The banking and financial advice company, Charles Schwab, was founded on the idea that the benefits of the investment industry should flow through every neighbourhood, not just Wall Street.

“We believe [inclusion] is core to the success of our company”, said Walt Bettinger, President and CEO.

In one example, The Charles Schwab Foundation has endowed a $3.5 million scholarship program, with the aim of financially assisting Black students who are majoring in Financial Planning.



1. VISA

Headquarters: California, USA

Revenue: $22bn

Financial institution Visa has advocated for LGBTQ+ equality, with the company awarded a rating of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. In 2019, Visa signed the Business Statement for TransEquality and stands with the millions of people in the USA and abroad, who identify as transgender, gender non-binary or intersex. Visa has demanded transparency across policy-making and has stood by the United Nations Standards for LGBTI.