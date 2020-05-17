Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Two thirds of UK motorists interested in diesel alternatives for vehicles

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Two thirds of motorist in the UK are expected to opt for an alternative to diesel to fuel their next vehicle. The figures were released in a report con...

Two thirds of motorist in the UK are expected to opt for an alternative to diesel to fuel their next vehicle.

The figures were released in a report conducted by CLM Fleet Management, which is part of the Maxxia Group.

According to the survey, which asked more than 500 people, only 14% of respondents would choose a diesel-powered car for their next vehicle.

When questioned why drivers would transition to alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs), the highest response was environmental impact.

SEE ALSO:

However, only 14% of those questioned believe that AFVs would make their lives easier compared to petrol or diesel vehicles.

“Current environmental concerns combined with improvements in technology have culminated in very few respondents expecting their next car to be a diesel,” stated Andy Short, Commercial Director at CLM Fleet Management.

“The opportunity to respond to this demand heralds an exciting new chapter for the car industry, as the British public begins to change their transport habits to reflect their environmental ambitions.”

“It is clear that the next 20 years could see a revolution in the way we consume fuel.”

UKEVsemissionsdiesel
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)