Verizon launches Disability Advisory Board

Over one billion people live with a disability worldwide. Communications technology company Verizon aims to ensure that employees have access to what they need.

Verizon creates communication devices and is headquartered in New York. Although more people were online over the pandemic period, Verizon’s revenue dipped to $128bn in 2020, because less customers shopped for phones during the pandemic.



Verizon’s disability inclusion plans

To reinforce the company’s commitment to disability inclusion, Verizon will focus on upskilling the next generation of innovators.

Verizon joined The Valuable 500 and became part of a network of the world's largest businesses dedicated to driving greater disability inclusion. The Valuable 500 includes Allianz, EY, Google, P&G, Salesforce, Sony and Verizon, to develop programs that will break down barriers for people with disabilities.

Verizon will work with The Valuable 500 to upskill students with the curriculum and experience they need to dream and design a world that's inclusive for all.

"I believe technology is key to unlocking a more inclusive and equitable future for people with disabilities”, said Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO. “The right technology can offer a greater quality of life, access and independence, which is why it is so important to amplify the voices of the disability community and bring their perspectives to the forefront, as a guiding principle around what we create and build."

Verizon's Disability Advisory Board

Verizon's first Disability Advisory Board is an external board of trusted leaders from disability organizations. The Disability Advisory Board will partner with senior leaders to make recommendations that will inform and support Verizon’s accessibility journey.

“To make good on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals to create a more equitable future, we must include the expertise of the disability community at all tables where decisions are being made”, said Eddie Ndopu, Award-winning Humanitarian and Senior Partner at Global Goals Advisory. “The invitation of this moment is about harnessing disability inclusion as a site of innovation, to drive greater prosperity and systems change. Verizon is doing this in its deep work at the intersection of technology and inclusion, and that is why I am proud to join Verizon's Disability Advisory Board, alongside this diverse group of leaders. Together we can create a future that truly leaves no one behind."