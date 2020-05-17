Waste2Tricity to develop UK’s first plastic to hydrogen facility

Waste2Tricity, the London-based waste-to-energy company, intends to make the first industrial-scale plastic-to-hydrogen facility.

The facility is expected be located in Cheshire, edie.net reported, with the company to apply for planning permission this year.

If permission is granted, the plant’s first phase could be operational by the end of 2019.

The £7mn (US$9.16mn) facility will cover 54 acres and will have the capacity to manage 25 tonnes of waste plastic which will convert to one tonne of hydrogen and 28MWh of electricity.

The company claims it will have the ability to process almost all plastics through Distributed Modular Gasification (DMG), from packaging to tires.

DMG was developed by PowerHouse Energy at the University of Chester Energy Centre.

“Our technology is a sustainable solution for dealing with plastics that would otherwise end up in landfill, and because we’re generating hydrogen it’s much more efficient than other energy-from-waste processes,” stated David Ryan, CEO of PowerHouse Energy.

“The theoretical basis of this technology is nothing new and some components have been around for over 100 years, we’re just applying it in an innovative solution.”