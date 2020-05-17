First Utility rebrands as Shell Energy and converts 700,000 customers to renewables

The Shell-owned British utility company, First Utility, has been renamed as Shell Energy.

As part of the firm’s rebranding, the business will offer its customer 100% renewable electricity.

More than 700,000 customers in the UK will be provided with clean power, as part of Shell’s commitment to renewables.

Shell acquired the utility last year as part of a clean tech-focused acquisition strategy – the company also acquired the electric vehicle charging infrastructure business, NewMotion, and the energy storage firm, Sonnen.

“We are building on the disruptive nature of First Utility to give customers something better. We know that renewable electricity is important to them and we are delivering that, while ensuring good value and rewarding loyalty,” stated Colin Crooks, CEO of Shell Energy Retail Ltd.

“We want to attract customers with fair pricing, strong customer service and innovative offers that set us apart from anything available today. Later this year, we'll be announcing a string of exciting services that offer greater convenience to householders and help make homes more efficient.”

“This is a good example of our approach to building a significant electricity business, in line with customer needs,” added Mark Gainsborough, Executive Vice President of Shell New Energies.

“Shell recognises the world needs more energy with lower emissions and this will give customers more flexibility, greater control and cleaner energy.”