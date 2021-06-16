Article
ESG

Genesys sustainability report: diversity & CO2 neutrality

By Helen Adams
June 16, 2021
The Genesys report sets firm goals, including becoming carbon neutral and promoting diversity

Cloud contact centre company, Genesys has released its 2020 Sustainability Report: Moving Forward Together. The report outlines the company’s ESG efforts, sustainable business practices and ambitions for the future. Genesys is headquartered in California and has a revenue of $2b. 

 

Genesys begins its sustainability journey

The report covers Genesys’ 2021 fiscal year (which concluded on 31st January 2021) and is intended to measure progress and help Genesys engage with employees and customers, partners and suppliers across the industry. 

“We are at the beginning of our sustainability journey where we formulated and embraced a more sustainable strategy in 2020,” said Tony Bates, Genesys Chairman and CEO. “With more than 7,000 customers and more than 5,000 employees in 55 countries, we have a unique opportunity to help move the contact centre and Experience as a Service industry into more sustainable business practices. 

Actions taken by Genesys over the past year include:

 

Genesys seeks to diversify and become carbon neutral 

In addition to reviewing 2020, Genesys also set itself a number of goals. Over the next 10 years, the company said it was committing to:  

  • Becoming carbon neutral 
  • Having the same diversity in its company and leadership as in the markets where it works 
  • Maximising security, availability, and compliance 
  • Exceeding its financial plan 

 

“We’re making great strides at Genesys in transforming our strategy and growth through more sustainable business practices that holistically optimise our economic, social and environmental impact,” said Bridgette McAdoo, Global Sustainability Officer at Genesys. “We recognise that sustainability is a team sport and that together, through our commitments and actions, we can impact our communities for generations to come.” 

“With our management team fully committed to and engaged in this journey, we are reaching out to all our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers to engage in the conversation and to become part of the solution”, concluded Bates. “We know that our actions today will impact our world for generations to come and we want everyone on board.”

