Genesys sustainability report: diversity & CO2 neutrality

Cloud contact centre company, Genesys has released its 2020 Sustainability Report: Moving Forward Together. The report outlines the company’s ESG efforts, sustainable business practices and ambitions for the future. Genesys is headquartered in California and has a revenue of $2b.

Genesys begins its sustainability journey

The report covers Genesys’ 2021 fiscal year (which concluded on 31st January 2021) and is intended to measure progress and help Genesys engage with employees and customers, partners and suppliers across the industry.

“We are at the beginning of our sustainability journey where we formulated and embraced a more sustainable strategy in 2020,” said Tony Bates, Genesys Chairman and CEO. “With more than 7,000 customers and more than 5,000 employees in 55 countries, we have a unique opportunity to help move the contact centre and Experience as a Service industry into more sustainable business practices.

Actions taken by Genesys over the past year include:

Creating more sustainable office spaces, including a new office in Ireland designed with the One Planet Living framework.

New policies have been initiated to minimise work-related travel.

Genesys has appointed its first Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer , Eric Thomas .

The company launched Genesys Rapid Response to help companies move quickly to remote working, for free.

Genesys seeks to diversify and become carbon neutral

In addition to reviewing 2020, Genesys also set itself a number of goals. Over the next 10 years, the company said it was committing to:

Becoming carbon neutral

Having the same diversity in its company and leadership as in the markets where it works

Maximising security, availability, and compliance

Exceeding its financial plan

“We’re making great strides at Genesys in transforming our strategy and growth through more sustainable business practices that holistically optimise our economic, social and environmental impact,” said Bridgette McAdoo, Global Sustainability Officer at Genesys. “We recognise that sustainability is a team sport and that together, through our commitments and actions, we can impact our communities for generations to come.”

“With our management team fully committed to and engaged in this journey, we are reaching out to all our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers to engage in the conversation and to become part of the solution”, concluded Bates. “We know that our actions today will impact our world for generations to come and we want everyone on board.”