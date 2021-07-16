Global meat producer JBS reveals 2040 net zero goals

JBS USA, a leading global food company and the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, has released its 2020 Sustainability Report: Celebrate Your Foodprint.

The report details the company’s sustainability actions across its operations, across North America, the UK, Continental Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

From net zero to sustainable supply chains, JBS has firm sustainability targets

JBS was the first global meat and poultry company, to set a goal for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, by 2040. The company has additional global sustainability targets:

Reach 60% renewable electricity by 2030

Reduce water use intensity by 15% by 2030

Invest $1b in emission reduction projects

Invest $100m by 2030 in R&D projects to assist producer efforts to strengthen and scale regenerative farming practices

Develop animal welfare

Eliminate illegal deforestation from Brazilian cattle supply chain

Advance traceability to assure deforestation-free supply chains

Whole JBS value chain needs to move forward with net zero

The JBS USA 2020 Sustainability Report details recent progress and the journey to net zero. Food companies are feeling the responsibility to be better for their customers and for the environment. But it will take the entire value chain to make an impactful

“Our sustainability promise is stronger than ever, as we deliver on our goals and continue to raise the bar for more sustainable food production,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. “We have established a new vision for our company that will guide our path forward in support of our net zero by 2040 commitment, announced in March. We’re focused on providing delicious food that’s good for people and the planet. None of our accomplishments would be possible without our team members, farmer and rancher partners, customers and shareholders who are so vital to our success.”