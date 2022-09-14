How OpenText is aiming to meet its ESG goals
In a move to help advance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals over the next several decades, OpenText has announced the launch of its Zero-In Initiative.
It is the company's guiding framework to achieving global impact goals and is focused on specific, measurable goals that will leverage data to enable the organisation to help move the dial on critical global challenges.
"At OpenText, we believe the future of growth is both sustainable and inclusive. The OpenText Zero-In Initiative defines our long-term aspirations and outlines our tangible plans and programs to achieve our bold aspirations. OpenText is in a unique position to enable our customers to be climate innovators through digital transformation, as well as by leading by example. And we intend to do just that," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO.
Committed to reaching net zero
The company has committed to an emissions reduction target of 50% by 2030 and net zero by 2040 for scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from a baseline of fiscal year 2022 as well as zero-waste to landfill from operations by 2030.
As well as prioritising helping customers move to the cloud, OpenText is also focused on the advancement of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I). It has committed to having a majority ethnically diverse workforce by 2030, 50/50 gender parity within key roles by 2030, and 40% women in leadership positions at all management levels by 2030.
"The launch of the OpenText Zero-In Initiative enables us to continue to give back to our employees, our customers, and our communities, while zeroing-in on what matters most. We intend to bring software and innovative technologies to market to enable our customers and ourselves to have a significant and immediate impact on ESG and climate goals," added Barrenechea.
To complement the Zero-In initiative, OpenText has launched a global campaign titled "Be a Climate Innovator" to raise awareness of how companies can apply Information Management to innovate for a more sustainable future. Together with customers, OpenText is making a bold goal to save 1% of the world's trees over 10 years, through Digital Transformation. The digital world can work to protect the physical one and ensure a thriving planet for future generations.
Throughout the past year, OpenText has also brought several initiatives and programmes to life that align with and support the company's zero-in goals, including: the launch of the (ED&I) Navigator Internship program, sponsoring schools in Poland that welcomed Ukrainian refugee children, enhancing benefits to support the wellbeing of employees and supporting communities in times of need.