How OpenText is aiming to meet its ESG goals

Committed to reaching net zero

The company has committed to an emissions reduction target of 50% by 2030 and net zero by 2040 for scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from a baseline of fiscal year 2022 as well as zero-waste to landfill from operations by 2030.

As well as prioritising helping customers move to the cloud, OpenText is also focused on the advancement of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I). It has committed to having a majority ethnically diverse workforce by 2030, 50/50 gender parity within key roles by 2030, and 40% women in leadership positions at all management levels by 2030.

"The launch of the OpenText Zero-In Initiative enables us to continue to give back to our employees, our customers, and our communities, while zeroing-in on what matters most. We intend to bring software and innovative technologies to market to enable our customers and ourselves to have a significant and immediate impact on ESG and climate goals," added Barrenechea.

To complement the Zero-In initiative, OpenText has launched a global campaign titled "Be a Climate Innovator" to raise awareness of how companies can apply Information Management to innovate for a more sustainable future. Together with customers, OpenText is making a bold goal to save 1% of the world's trees over 10 years, through Digital Transformation. The digital world can work to protect the physical one and ensure a thriving planet for future generations.

Throughout the past year, OpenText has also brought several initiatives and programmes to life that align with and support the company's zero-in goals, including: the launch of the (ED&I) Navigator Internship program, sponsoring schools in Poland that welcomed Ukrainian refugee children, enhancing benefits to support the wellbeing of employees and supporting communities in times of need.