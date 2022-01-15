Middlemarch: How waste became a case for ESG investing

S. Grutman, D. Tanzer, and M. Rossi

In a society grappling with environmental challenges, social tensions, and questions of inequality, it is no surprise ESG investing has become a topic of interest. ESG investing deploys capital in companies that address these issues while generating acceptable returns for the capital providers that fund them.

Many institutional investors seeking ESG exposure have accepted lower returns from their ESG investments, but merchant bank Middlemarch Partners takes a different approach toward ESG. It seeks to “do well economically” as a precursor to “doing good for the environment and society at large.”

Contrary to the conventional thinking that assumes ESG companies cannot generate high investor returns because environmentalism is a drag on profits, Middlemarch believes its growth-stage ESG merchant banking clients need to generate 25-50% IRRs for the private equity firms that invest in them. Middlemarch believes the best way to advance ESG goals is to focus on businesses that can deliver strong returns with no “greenium” return discount for achieving environmental or social goals. As investors prove that one can make money and improve society at the same time, it will help build momentum for ESG investing.

Middlemarch recently served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to help create Veransa, a company which takes leaves and grasses and converts them into high-quality, organic compost and transforms tree waste into bio-fuel wood pellets. Middlemarch partnered with the management team that conceived of the idea of a garden waste recycling company, sourced the lead investor, and co-invested in the company. Veransa compost is sold to farmers and consumers so they can replace chemical fertilisers with an organic product that enriches their soil. And the wood pellets are sold to energy production companies which use the pellets as an alternative fuel source to coal.

Middlemarch believes Veransa can capture superior economics, generate 30%+ annualised rates of return for its investors, and at the same time improve the environment, support organic farming, and sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

The US garden waste industry Today

The Garden Waste Industry in the United States is highly fragmented and shaped largely by state-level regulations that define how garden waste must be handled. Currently, 20 states enforce mandatory disposal of garden waste at dedicated collections disposal sites, and an additional 9 states require garden waste recycling, meaning that the waste cannot be landfilled.