Philips Prioritising Healthcare for Patients and Planet

Recognised as one of the leading healthcare technology companies when it comes to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, Philips is already meeting and beating some of its own ambitious targets.

Royal Philips, to give the Dutch company its full title, has worked with key partners to increase access to sustainable healthcare, increased its circular revenues, and reduced its operational and value chain carbon emissions.

Most impressive perhaps is the fact that Philips improved the health and wellbeing of 1.88 billion people, 221 million of those in underserved communities, taking the company close to its goal of improving 2 billion lives per year by 2025.

“Building on our strong heritage in environmental and social responsibility, we have a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibly and sustainably, in line with our company purpose,” said Marnix van Ginneken, Executive Vice President and Chief ESG & Legal Officer.

“I am convinced that our ESG commitments are the best way for Philips to drive priorities for global impact and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Philips is in the top three health technology companies in the global 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) also gives the company an ‘A’ List ranking for the 11th consecutive year.

Philips has been carbon neutral in its operations since 2020 and has set ambitious targets for 2025 to further mitigate climate change.