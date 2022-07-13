Simply Sustainable’s Nicola Stopps talks ESG talents

ESG talent recruitment and corporate values

According to Stopps, as of now, businesses are at different stages of their journey and mindset on ESG and sustainability. Most companies, by now, recognise that they need to do something and some are starting to concoct some plans.

“They are putting in plans to do something about it but they are not having the difficult conversations,” she says. “I think there is a misunderstanding on what pledging to be net-zero companies means. There's also a gap in understanding that the boards have to plan not for today, but plan for the future. It’s just that knowledge is just not there.”

Companies need to understand what 90 to 95% carbon reduction actually means for this business. On top of it all, they need to understand how it can benefit them. Therefore, companies tend to fiddle around the edges of business models instead of addressing the real problem.

“It's the decade of delivery, we need to deliver now,” says Stopps. “We need to do deep decarbonisation across our business and start that conversation about what we are actually doing.”

“It leads to this fact that companies need to listen to the expectations of others around them because the old business model has gone. I think the sooner businesses understand that, it will be a lot easier to improve their sustainability, their ESG performance and their transformational mindset to achieve that.”

This will eventually impact the process of recruitment, especially when it comes to ESG and sustainability talents. It has become really important for boards to demonstrate the values and the journey that they want to take in an external and internal way actively.

“It's interesting that in our experience, we don't have a problem attracting the best talents, which is nice because that's not what I'm hearing from others in the marketplace,” Stopps says.

“I was recently interviewing a very senior person to come to Simply Sustainable. They actually approached us and I asked them why. And they actually said it's because you have stayed true to your one purpose to make it simple for all large businesses to be sustainable and responsible for the last 12 years.

“To attract the talent, which is out there at the moment, there's got to be an understanding that you've got to act and demonstrate on a daily basis the company's purpose and values. Employees want to work with companies that mirror their values.”