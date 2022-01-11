Spin's e-scooters are making sustainable micro-journeys

Micro-mobility leverages a circular economy

We don’t see micro-mobility replacing cars, but it can help reduce the use of cars, enable efficient connection to public transit, reduce emissions and allow cities to repurpose space formerly dedicated to parking.

E-scooters and e-bikes are zero-emissions vehicles. Accounting for lifecycle emissions, scooters are much less emissions-intensive than single-occupancy vehicles. Spin’s life cycle assessment of our latest generation of e-scooter – conducted in partnership with MIT – indicates that the emissions per passenger kilometre of our scooter is 38g CO2e, comparable to many forms of public transit.

But we aren’t stopping there – we continue to improve upon our products by designing them with sustainability, durability and circularity in mind.

As a leading micro-mobility operator, it's our job to offer eco-friendly modes of transportation to our riders that enable sustainable mobility. We strive to operate sustainably, minimising our emissions footprint and the impacts we have on the climate and environment. We hope that the entire 15-minute city transportation ecosystem can operate this way.

Shifting behaviours and using sustainable e-mobility

It’s important to have sustainable modes of transportation but meaningfully lowering emissions from cars requires both the availability of more sustainable vehicles and behavioural change.

We need vehicles that pollute less and we need to convince people to use them. Behavioural changes are hard – we won’t be able to get people out of cars by merely offering them scooters and bikes. We need to increase the use of micro-mobility by bringing communities together and making changes in three core areas – 1) safety, 2) equity, inclusion and access 3) supportive policies and regulations that place pedestrians and micro-mobility riders at the centre.

Micro-mobility integrates into a sustainable future

The landscape of city transportation needs rebalancing as we integrate shared micro-mobility into our travels. Shared micro-mobility is a piece of the puzzle and part of the ecosystem.

Spin is one shared micro-mobilty provider in the industry; we are one perspective on the work of sustainable transportation. We are focused on reducing emissions in the transit ecosystem and enabling cities to be greener, healthier, more equitable and liveable.

The micro-mobility sector has grown rapidly in the last five years, but there’s a lot more room for growth. The era of private-car ownership must come to an end. The future of mobility is shared, electric and sustainable.

• Join global business leaders and sustainability experts taking meaningful action at Sustainability LIVE, held at Tobacco Dock, London, 23-24 February 2022. Register to attend today! Click here to learn more.