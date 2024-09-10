We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Across the two days, those attending the event can expect a vivid program of exclusive workshops, fireside chats, keynotes and panel discussions, which all aim to help shape the future of sustainability.
Sustainability LIVE London - the agenda!
Acting as the global summit for sustainability leaders, the event will allow many to network, explore cutting-edge strategies and gain valuable insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders.
To have a look at the agenda for the event, click here.
Have you signed into Brella? Don’t forget to sign into our event platform Brella to keep the event agenda on hand and make it easy to book in time to network with those attending.
As well as this varied programme, day one of Sustainability LIVE London also marks the launch of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, which will honour those who ensure sustainability is at the forefront of their operations and decision-making.
A sum of 60 individuals and companies have made the shortlist for the awards, with the winners being revealed later today.
To have a look at the shortlist for the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.
Meet our speakers in 2024
Throughout the event, a scope of speakers shall be sparking discussions on a range of topics, such as sustainability strategies, Net Zero and Renewable energy across two stages.
Those attending the event today shall be able to hear from:
- Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP SE
- James Gowen, SVP of Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon
- Deb Caldow, Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo
- Dave Lütkenhaus, Sustainability Innovation Director at Diageo
- Garrett Quinn, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Westrock
- Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development and Sourcing at Sellafield
- Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX
- Erich Labuda, President of ABB Motion Services
- Rahul Sareen, GM at AWS
- Heath Dancey, Global Procurement Category Head at Sanonfi CHC
- Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney
- Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Suntory Beverage & Food Europe
- Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera
- Jane Goodland, Group Head of Sustainability at LSEG
- Sébastien Pellion, Global Head of Impact & Sustainability at Glovo
- Jonathon Hart-Smith, Chief Operating Officer at ESG REC
- Yogesh Malik, EVP CTIO at Tele2
- Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President at Merck Life Science
Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE London
Throughout the course of the day, Sustainability LIVE: London shall be hosting 4 interactive panel discussions, which will feature a range of expert business leaders from Watershed, Google, IFS, Coca Cola Europacific Partners, Aviva and Bauer Media.
These panels, which shall allow thought-provoking discussions to commence, will focus on a span of topics, such as:
- Sustainability and Responsibility
- AI in Sustainability
- Climate Impact Strategies
- Diversity & Inclusion
To find out more about these panels, click here.
Workshops to attend at Sustainability LIVE London
Today, Sustainability LIVE will be hosting 4 workshops, which all offer opportunities to exchange ideas and drive sustainable change, through gaining invaluable knowledge from industry experts:
- Building the Case for Sustainable Procurement (sponsored by Sedex).
- Collaborating with Suppliers on Scope 3 Decarbonisation (sponsored by Watershed)
- Designing & Implementing a Credible Decarbonisation Plan (sponsored by Moody's)
- Sustainability Engagement & Impact (sponsored by HH Global)
To find out more about these workshops, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand