Mon 18 Nov - Thu 21 Nov, 2024
Anaheim
08:00
Make It Matter.
Make It Matter. Join us to create the future of industrial operations at Rockwell’s annual Automation Fair® event.

Register now for the event of the year

Discover the future of industrial operations with over 10,000 problem-solvers, makers and leaders. As you strive to achieve more, to simplify complex production challenges and to be more resilient, agile and sustainable, Automation Fair will empower you to make your mark.

 

Date & Time

Mon 18 Nov - Thu 21 Nov, 2024

08:00 - 17:00

Location

Anaheim
California
USA

