David Keegan is the Founder and CEO of DataQube, an innovative, scalable and first-of-its-kind 5G-active data centre technology that has already secured a US$29.4mn investment from French investment management company RGREEN INVEST .

‘I've been involved in the data centre market for more than 30 years’ says DataQube’s David Keegan. ‘The data centre market was actually around thirty years ago, they just had different titles, “comms rooms” etc.’ he says, underlining both the integral nature of data centres as a technology, and the speed at which they are increasingly demanding attention in the hyper-modern business world.

Originally training as an electrician through an apprenticeship, David Keegan went on to study a degree in engineering, until eventually stepping into the data centre market where he now is having an unmistakable impact.

‘I’ve now been involved in some great projects across the globe, have worked in most countries where there are data centres, and have been involved in the design and construction of about forty million square feet globally, in projects worth US$20bn.’

Small beginnings. Great changes.

‘What I've seen is certainly the rapid change in technology’ he says, ‘and about four years ago, I decided to look at whether there was something else that's going to support technology growth outside the traditional data centre models. So DataQube then became a vision.’

This is the problem-solution approach to business and the world at large, which as a model, bears the seeds of some of the greatest and most innovative ideas ever devised.

Could it be so for David Keegan’s DataQube?

‘The uniqueness of DataQube is that it's not modular, it's not containerised. It's a scalable, podular unit, which allows us to build on a pod-by-pod basis which can uniquely be built in almost any shape you can think of.’

One of the problems in the data centre industry (one for which solutions are constantly being developed) is the basic issue of physical storage.

Data centres can potentially be very large, rapidly growing in-line with demand and generating major spatial and practical problems of their own.

To deal with these problems, companies tend to focus on moving the physical data centres themselves, sometimes to very remote and impractical environments.

Uniquely, DataQube offers a solution to this problem by adapting the data centres themselves to the environments in which they are housed. A sort of evolution by technological selection. Keegan says ‘our model can sit at the side of a road, in petrol stations, in forecourts etc. We can also build it flatpack, we can miniaturise it, we can monoblock it, which means that we can even deploy it inside of high-rise buildings by using pedestrian lifts to get access’.

In demonstrating just how customisable DataQube’s solutions are, Keegan says, ‘So if you imagine every letter of the alphabet in a capital format, we can build DataQube to all those configurations.’

