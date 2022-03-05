Ilkhan Ozsevim
Editor
I've been a writer and editor in several different capacities for many years, writing mainly on the subjects of Literature, Philosophy, Psychology and the Humanities in general.
Writing and creativity have been a constant throughout my life, and I've worked mainly as a freelancer over the past few years now.
I also create video essays on these subjects, but there's only so much of your own voice that you can take. For this reason, and because I wanted to be part of a creative team, I joined BizClik as Profile Writer and now look forward to developing my skills as part of the BMG cadre.
