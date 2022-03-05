Profile Picture

Ilkhan Ozsevim

Editor

Profile Picture

I've been a writer and editor in several different capacities for many years, writing mainly on the subjects of Literature, Philosophy, Psychology and the Humanities in general.

Writing and creativity have been a constant throughout my life, and I've worked mainly as a freelancer over the past few years now.

I also create video essays on these subjects, but there's only so much of your own voice that you can take. For this reason, and because I wanted to be part of a creative team, I joined BizClik as Profile Writer and now look forward to developing my skills as part of the BMG cadre. 

Articles by Ilkhan Ozsevim

View All

Alicia Chidsey, Director of CBRE’s partnership with T-Mobile

CBRE Director Alicia Chidsey, is the Alliance Director for CBRE’s T-Mobile account, and the first point-of-contact for their entire real-estate portfolio

Company Reports by Ilkhan Ozsevim

View All

GfK: Helping the helper transform

Suki Becker, Vice President Procurement and Real Estate of GfK, led both GfK’s procurement and sustainability transformations. Here’s how she did it…

Data Driven Procurement: The SMBC Strategy

‘All things procurement’ with Frank Wadsworth, Managing Director and Chief Procurement Officer, Americas division at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

EvoBits IT: Turnkey IT Solutions in a powerful boutique mode

Silviu Balaci, CTO and Dragos Radulescu, GM of EvoBits, a boutique-minded yet highly capable IT Solutions firm, talks tech, turnkey and timely evolution

Featured

How Shell’s S2C digitalisation and AI boosts productivity

Through its Digitalisation, Automation and AI systems in procurement Shell is receiving global recognition for its productivity & growing ethical standards

Interviews by Ilkhan Ozsevim

View All

Suki Becker

Vice President Procurement and Real Estate of GfK

Frank Wadsworth

Director and Chief Procurement Officer of the Americas division at SMBC

Silviu Balaci

CTO at EvoBits

Dragos Radulescu

General Manager at EvoBits

Videos by Ilkhan Ozsevim

View All

GfK: Helping the helper transform

Data Driven Procurement: The SMBC Strategy

EvoBits IT:Turnkey IT Solutions in a powerful boutique model

Featured

How Shell’s S2C digitalisation and AI boosts productivity