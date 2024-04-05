Delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network in the United States, T-Mobile has a goal to offer reliable connectivity for all. Today, as the world transitions to a net-zero economy, its mission to be the best at connecting customers to their world is more important than ever.

To manage its impact on the planet, T-Mobile has announced several leading initiatives in the field of sustainability. The company – referred to as the ‘Un-carrier’, to highlight its ambition to supply customers with the best network and best value – is committed to improving energy efficiency and investing heavily in product circularity.

According to its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report, T-Mobile has made several bold moves around environmental sustainability, including sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and committing to net-zero emissions by 2040.

As explained by its Director of Sustainability Chad Wilkerson, environmental sustainability “is a challenge across all industries in which T-Mobile operates”. To address this challenge, T-Mobile is working closely with suppliers to “foster a robust, diverse and sustainable supply chain, with relationships grounded in mutual respect”. He adds that policies, practices and engagement strategies “guide the entire supplier journey, setting clear expectations and paving the way for a more sustainable future”.

Educated in accounting at the University of Arizona, Wilkerson credits this with providing him with a comprehensive understanding of business operations and a platform for his later endeavours in sustainability and energy management.

Wilkerson’s career at T-Mobile spans over 16 years, during which he has evolved from focusing on energy procurement accounting to spearheading sustainability initiatives. This transformation has been fueled by his recognition of the untapped potential within the company to leverage data for environmental sustainability. He describes the initial phase of his journey as a solitary exploration, where he was a ‘team of one’, gradually expanding his focus and team to take on a broader, more impactful sustainability agenda. His work in this area has not only advanced T-Mobile’s environmental goals and set an example for other companies.

A critical aspect of Wilkerson's leadership style is his innovative approach to challenges, particularly in achieving net zero emissions. He emphasises the importance of collaborative partnerships and stakeholder management, both internally and externally, to overcome the inherent complexities of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Under his guidance, T-Mobile achieved 100% renewable energy usage in 2021, a milestone that underscores his effectiveness in navigating the intricacies of sustainability goals. Wilkerson's strategy involves engaging supply chain partners and fostering a culture of collective responsibility towards emission reduction, showcasing his belief in the power of collaboration for environmental advocacy.

Wilkerson's personal motivation in sustainability is drawn from a myriad of influences, including leaders who recognised his passion early in his career and encouraged him to pursue this path. He highlights the significance of encouragement and the freedom to innovate without the fear of failure, principles that have guided his leadership philosophy. His advice is to aim big and embrace imperfection, reflecting a mindset geared towards continuous improvement and bold, transformative action.

Wilkerson’s contribution extends beyond T-Mobile through his involvement in the broader sustainability community and international sustainability boards, a commitment he has towards global environmental stewardship. His ability to draw inspiration from a network of sustainability professionals and to share ideas freely exemplifies his dedication to fostering a collaborative and open approach to tackling environmental challenges.

