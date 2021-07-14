Natalya Makarochkina
Interview
July 14, 2021

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

“During my career I have worked with number of leading tech companies (such as Oracle, 3Com and Philips), across sales and channel management. I have been with Schneider Electric for a little over six years and always enjoy managing teams with geographical reach – my regions are East Asia, Pacific, Middle East, Africa, CIS and South Africa.

I’m motivated working with people, building winning teams and new relationships with partners and customers. It’s always a great inspiration.

My mission is to lead more than 1,000 seasoned professionals in finding ways to support Schneider Electric customers and partners in their digital transformation journeys, and in achieving the sustainability goals in an ‘all electric world’. 

Before the pandemic, I spent three-quarters of my time travelling, but for the last year, I’ve been restricted to Russia and CIS. I still travel around Russia a lot, for business and vacations. I like meeting people and learning cultures – the more you learn about the world, you see many different traditions but what is precious is often the same.

We pivoted to virtual meetings and had our inaugural Digital Innovation Day – our second Innovation Day: Sustainable Digital Transform will start in June and then available on-demand – but it can never replace face-to-face interaction. I’m looking forward to revisiting customers and partners around the world. As we forge ahead and move past the pandemic, technology will remain in the spotlight as a key recovery driver.”

