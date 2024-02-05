Sustainability may be top of the agenda for many countries and companies, but arguably nowhere does it have as much significance as in the Middle East.

The region is undergoing massive transformation in economic and ESG efforts, as it looks to diversify away from dependence on oil.

Regional governments have taken significant steps in the journey to net zero with the UAE pledging net-zero emissions by 2050 and Saudi by 2060.

But is it enough?

The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region is projected to experience warming at twice the global rate, a recent report from the World Economic Forum and Bain reveals.

With challenges come opportunities – and the region certainly poses plenty.

Home to half of the world’s largest energy producers, as well as multi-billion-dollar sovereign wealth funds like PIF now dedicated to renewable and decarbonisation, the region is ripe for leading a clean energy transformation.

Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund PIF is pouring billions into sustainable-first mega-projects like NEOM, which is net-zero by design, and Red Sea Global – a project that is revolutionising tourism with its regenerative approach.

While oil giants Aramco and ADNOC are pumping investment into lower-carbon fuels and betting on the future of climate tech.

The region has some of the lowest costs for renewable energy in the world – and this is fuelling opportunities in green hydrogen, synthetic fuels, green manufacturing – not to mention, climate technologies.