Aspen Technology CEO on growing carbon emissions capture

What are the biggest challenges you face in your role as CEO?

I like to think about my role as CEO as being similar to that of the head coach of a sports team. It’s up to me (in consultation with our board) to set our corporate direction, identify top priorities and set goals to reach for as we advance in a particular direction. An important part of the role is putting the right people on the field, but it’s also about aligning the organisation around a set of common goals.

I also firmly believe diversity is among the most important differentiators in any company. The most innovative ideas don’t come from everyone thinking the same way, but happen when people of varying backgrounds, experiences and perspectives work together in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

The role of CEO has become even more challenging over the past few years. Very few, if any, executives could have foreseen the disruptions we would be facing: a worldwide pandemic, the challenges of working remotely, supply chain issues and more. My challenge is to build an organisation that can weather those disruptions, whatever they might be.

To do it, we focus on organisational excellence, investing in our human capital, building a strong, supporting culture and remaining agile. Making those commitments requires time, dedication and communication, but the end result is worth the effort.

How crucial is carbon capture in minimising global warming?

Carbon capture is a critical technology for companies striving to address the dual challenge I referred to earlier. It’s clear many governments and companies have taken a similar view as, around the world, the number of carbon capture projects has grown dramatically.

Generally, carbon capture works in one of two ways: point-source systems remove CO2 from industrial flue gases before it enters the atmosphere; and direct air capture systems pull CO2 directly from the atmosphere. Once captured, CO2 is compressed and can be sent to other locations for a range of uses, called carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), or injected into underground storage sites, called carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Over the last decade, carbon capture projects have attracted almost US$1 billion in venture capital funding, but those projects are just the beginning. In 2021, AspenTech surveyed 186 companies in the energy, chemical and related industries, and found nearly half are considering investing in carbon capture projects.

Why has there been such an uptick in carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects?

Many companies are recognising the need to reduce emissions while maintaining productivity. As carbon capture systems become more efficient, the technology is increasingly seen as a viable approach to significantly reducing carbon footprint.

Carbon capture was, until recently, viewed as too expensive and inefficient to have a significant impact on reducing CO2. In recent years, however, conditions have changed. Carbon credit deals have reduced the cost of removing CO2 from the air and storing it underground to less than US$100 per ton, while new innovations are allowing direct air capture systems to reduce emissions from industries like steel, cement, air transport and agriculture.

In addition, captured CO2 may prove to be a valuable resource. Already projects are under way in the UK to use captured CO2 to produce sustainable aviation fuel, and estimates have suggested that, globally, the annual value of captured CO2 could be more than US$50bn.

