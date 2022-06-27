Cement carbon dioxide emissions have doubled in 20 years
Making cement requires the use of long rotating kilns which are heated to around 1,500°C. The chemical process which turns the raw materials of limestone and clay into cement releases high levels of carbon dioxide.
In 2002, cement emissions from making cement for buildings, roads and other infrastructure accounted for 1.4 billion tons (1.2 billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide. Now, a report by emissions scientist Robbie Andrew of Norway’s CICERO Center for International Climate Research and the Global Carbon Project, has found that by 2021 this figure had more than doubled, rising to 2.9 billion tonnes and accounting for more than 7% of all global emissions.
Separate findings from the International Energy Agency reveal that with a steep increase in production in China, the global cement sector’s CO2 emissions have actually more than tripled in the 30 years since 1992, recently increasing by 2.6% a year. This is partly because more cement is being made and partly because the CO2 intensity of production has also risen by 9.2% per tonne with China again a dominant factor.
Many companies are doing what they can to counter the impact of cement production on the environment. As members of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, Cemex for example is prioritising five of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Ecocem – supported by Breakthrough Energy Ventures – opened an innovation centre to accelerate decarbonisation in the cement and construction industries last year.
The dedicated centre, known as the Centre of Excellence, is enabling Ecocem’s innovation team to focus on testing, evaluating, and improving its new low carbon solutions which reduce the carbon footprint of the traditional cement manufacturing process by half.
Ecocem has always been a first mover. For more than two decades, the company has led the development of cement which emits just 200kg of CO2 per tonne, compared to the more than 600kg of traditional cement. It currently provides the lowest carbon cement ever used in Europe at scale, reducing the CO2 footprint by over a factor of eight.
Located in France’s largest research cluster, the Centre’s opening followed recent backing of Ecocem from Breakthrough Energy Ventures – a coalition of private investors led by Bill Gates, supporting innovations that will lead the world to net zero emissions.
