Climeworks sign carbon removal contract with PwC Switzerland

Climeworks and PwC Switzerland have announced a 9-year carbon removal contract, which will help the auditing and consulting firm to remove part of its unavoidable emissions.

PwC Switzerland has recently revealed its net zero by 2030 roadmap to achieve its validated science-based targets, and selected Climeworks as one of the solutions contributing to removing its remaining emissions.

PwC is committed to reducing its emissions in line with a 1.5 degree climate scenario. Its emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative and include commitments to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions and the firms business travel emissions by 50% in absolute terms by 2030. Its net zero commitment is in line with the company's strategic goal of strengthening trust in society and solving key problems with sustainable results.

Initiatives to reduce emissions have also included switching to 100% renewable energy for electricity consumption, setting public transport as a preference, and installing sophisticated recycling systems at all PwC Switzerland locations.

