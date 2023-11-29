We hear a lot in the media about climate change being the biggest challenge of our generation, but it is young sustainability champions like Renard Siew (and his peers) that may play the most significant role in this existential battle.

Recognised as one of ASEAN’s leading environmental activists and climate change specialists, Renard has also been named one of Asia’s 21 Young Leaders and one of Malaysia’s Top 10 Most Inspiring Green Warriors.

In his current role as Head of Corporate Sustainability at Yinson, a Malaysia-based technology holding company with a market cap of US$1.6 billion, Renard has been instrumental in developing an ESG strategy and roadmap for the group.

Called 30 by 30, the targets are specific, measurable, time-bound and science-based. Some are yearly targets to be maintained while others are targets to be achieved by 2030, such as installing EV chargers and investments into green businesses.

With this action, Yinson aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, and net zero by 2050, and is actively pursuing a low-carbon future.

So what does Siew consider to be the biggest challenge to that future vision?

“Global supply chains can make it difficult for companies to track and manage their environmental and social impact of their entire operations, especially since they depend on suppliers from different regions,” says Siew.

“Adding to this layer of complexity is inconsistent regulations relating to climate change. A lack of standardised policies across regions may pose a huge challenge to a company operating in multiple jurisdictions.”

Companies like Yinson, with offices in multiple countries in Southeast Asia, as well as in Europe, Africa, India, and South America.