Corporates urged to be more ambitious on climate action

With COP28 on the horizon, the latest report from the World Economic Forum makes for sobering reading – with fingers being pointed at corporations failing to properly address climate change targets.

Produced in conjunction with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The State of Climate Action says that a major course correction needs to take place to retain any chance of meeting the 1.5°C target agreed in Paris in 2015.

According to the report, humanity is still far from solving its biggest challenge, following years of insufficient action. It says that global emissions must decrease by 7% per year until 2030 to have any hope of achieving the original goal.

“To better understand what that entails, this paper brings a complementary perspective to the global stocktake initiated by the UN – adding a comprehensive view across nations, corporates, technologies and financing,” says WEF.

“It offers an honest assessment of where climate action is falling short – and what is required to succeed.”