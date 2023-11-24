Corporates urged to be more ambitious on climate action
With COP28 on the horizon, the latest report from the World Economic Forum makes for sobering reading – with fingers being pointed at corporations failing to properly address climate change targets.
Produced in conjunction with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The State of Climate Action says that a major course correction needs to take place to retain any chance of meeting the 1.5°C target agreed in Paris in 2015.
According to the report, humanity is still far from solving its biggest challenge, following years of insufficient action. It says that global emissions must decrease by 7% per year until 2030 to have any hope of achieving the original goal.
“To better understand what that entails, this paper brings a complementary perspective to the global stocktake initiated by the UN – adding a comprehensive view across nations, corporates, technologies and financing,” says WEF.
“It offers an honest assessment of where climate action is falling short – and what is required to succeed.”
The report points to four major dimensions where progress is insufficient.
Countries
Although progress has been made, key countries still stretch their ambitions for too long, commit to slow progress this decade, or struggle to implement the plans they have set out.
Only a third of global emissions are covered by a net-zero target for 2050 and only 20% are committed to action this decade.
Technologies
We cannot over-rely on technology for a solution. Technologies currently viable or on the horizon will still only achieve half of the emissions reductions required.
Financing
More than half of climate funding needs are still not being met, with critical gaps in early technologies and infrastructure. The climate funding gap is twice as large in developing economies as developed ones.
Companies
While the number of companies committing to science-based targets has grown considerably, many large corporations – especially those outside Western countries – have not set targets.
If they have, then they are woefully inadequate.
The report says less than 20% of the world’s top 1,000 companies have targets aligned with a 1.5°C pathway – and almost 40% had no net-zero commitment. Based on the Net Zero Tracker, fewer than 10% have comprehensive public transition plans.
In conclusion, WEF says that if the decarbonisation trajectory does not change, adaptation will not be enough to cope. Whether 1.5°C remains an achievable goal or not, every tenth of a degree matters. There is therefore no choice but to dramatically increase mitigation efforts.
From the corporate perspective, management teams and board members have a responsibility, says WEF, to ensure sufficient focus on climate impacts and action. WEF says more companies need to invest in harder solutions that require more financial trade-offs and investments.
*************************************************
For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter
Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital
*********************************************
Net Zero LIVE will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Net Zero LIVE London will feature four LIVE themes, incorporating Sustainability LIVE, EV LIVE, Scope 3 LIVE, and Energy LIVE to deliver a holistic conference and exhibition experience with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. Following Net Zero LIVE, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai and Singapore.
Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 11th September 2024.
*********************************************
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.