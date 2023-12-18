Gaming for good: Tencent leads industry on cutting emissions

These ‘invisible’ emitters are substantial, growing and, certainly in the case of gaming, one for younger generations especially to be aware of.

A recent report by sustainability firm AfterClimate says game makers created 81 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 – more than Greece (57 million tonnes), Finland (37 million tonnes), and Bolivia (23 million tonnes).

And that is a conservative estimate that does not necessarily take Scope 3 emissions into account.

There is a Big Five in the gaming world, and they account for 74 million tonnes of those emissions, or 91% of the global total. Those companies are Tencent, Sony, Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

While some of those tech giants are taking positive, meaningful action to reduce gaming emissions, others should be taking a long-hard look at themselves and their footprints.

According to AfterClimate’s Game Industry Net Zero Snapshot 2023, Tencent is leading the way when it comes to cutting emissions in 2022, with a significant reduction of 13.7%. Apple also does well, cutting emissions by 11%.

However, Google’s emissions rose by 1.6%, Microsoft’s by 16.5%, and Sony’s by 17%.