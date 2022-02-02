Germany rejects green label for nuclear tech and picks gas

The German government rejected European Union plans to label nuclear energy "green", saying it is "dangerous".

The EU had proposed nuclear technology be included in the bloc's approach to a climate-friendly future.

The country is on its way to shutting down its remaining three nuclear power plants, which it is planning to do by the end of the year. Meanwhile its neighbour, France, has announced plans to build several new nuclear power plants and modernise existing reactors in a bid to meet its future energy needs, while the United Kingdom is undergoing its own nuclear expansion. Berlin said it instead planned to rely on natural gas until non-polluting energy sources could be used as its replacement.