Highlights: Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC

On 24 September, Sustainability LIVE continued to expand its global event series in New York City for Climate Week NYC 2024.

Explore some of the highlights from our inspirational event and relive the captivating discussions and engrossing ideas from globally renowned industry leaders through our video.

Throughout the event, those who attended had the exclusive opportunity to hear from internationally acclaimed industry experts from global companies such as HH Global, PepsiCo, Amazon Web Services and EY.

Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC enhanced connections between the world’s leading sustainability leaders and equipped attendees with the knowledge they need to craft a better tomorrow.

Andrew Kimball, President and CEO of NYCEDC - one of our sponsors - explains how it was a “pleasure to be at Sustainability LIVE today to talk about New York’s plans to really grow a green economy.”

The video spotlights the incredible atmosphere of the event and highlights three sessions from the day:

Engaging a Global Workforce in Sustainability - Lessons and Insights from Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global

from Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global Breakfast Briefing & Women In Sustainability Panel featuring Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International, Kristen Siemen, Vice President Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors, Nina Eisenman, VP, Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq and Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM

By dissecting some of the most prominent points of discussion in the industry today, Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC helped attendees transform their environmental footprint and craft our sustainability plan together.

Speaking after the event, Joost Vreeswijk, Partner at EY Sustainability and Global Leader for Tax & Law and Sustainable Supply Chain at EY explains how “today was amazing.”

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global echoes the success of the event, stating how “I think this will be the first of many events. [Sustainability LIVE London] has been the flagship event, but I can see New York taking that over.”

Sustainability LIVE extends its thanks to everyone who made our event a success, including our speakers, sponsors, attendees and partners.