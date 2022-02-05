How visual intelligence makes built environment sustainable

Opinion by Linda Wade

Last year, representatives from over 200 countries gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 conference and agreed on targets to promote sustainability and address climate change such as the Global Coal to Clean Energy Transition Statement, to help reduce CO2 emissions. Over 90% of the world’s GDP is now covered by net zero commitments, and to reach them, countries will need to set their eyes on their built environment, and more importantly, the technology that is there to help the sector.

In the UK alone, the built environment and infrastructure contributes to approximately 40% of total carbon footprint, half of which comes from the energy output of buildings, and is an integral area to target if we wish to reduce our carbon emissions. This needn’t be difficult, especially in a time where the technology is advanced enough to provide critical measurements and data tracking to let every part of a business know how it fares with sustainability.

The Built Environment trailing behind net zero commitments

No sector is untouched by sustainability goals: Within the transport industry, for example, we are seeing faster and wider adoption of technology to help combat the issues caused by things like the burning of diesel. In a similar vein, supply chains and designers are looking for ways to embrace the circular economy within all steps of product development and manufacturing.

The built environment, in comparison, has not been getting the same level of engagement when it comes to having a sustainability focus. However, in 2013, the Infrastructure Carbon Review showed that Infrastructure was associated with over half of UK carbon emissions, 30% of which was directly attributed to construction, operation and maintenance of assets. Now almost 10 years after, though progress has been made, progress was found as not being made fast enough to meet ambitious targets.

There is a key opportunity for the built environment to embrace the technology available today and play a bigger part in reducing emissions.