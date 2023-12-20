Inside Swissport International’s ambitious net-zero pledge

When you operate a fleet of vehicles at almost 300 airports in 44 countries, provide ground services for 186 million passengers and handle 4.8 million tons of air freight, reaching net zero must seem a truly daunting task.

And while Swissport International AG’s net-zero target being set for 2050 may seem tardy, the company is also committing to what it calls ‘material near-term carbon reduction’.

We learned at COP28 that subtle phrasing and nuances of language can make all the difference and, in this instance, Swissport seems to be taking a sensible and pragmatic approach to decarbonising its operations and supply chain.

Swissport says the ambitious goal will be realised through a transition pathway addressing Scopes 1, 2 and 3 of carbon emissions, taking measurable action as part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



“Setting a target for net-zero emissions is of utmost importance for Swissport,” says Warwick Brady, President & CEO of Swissport International AG.



“Addressing climate change head-on is the most significant challenge of our time. In committing to targets which will be validated through the Science Based Targets initiative, Swissport makes a meaningful contribution to securing a sustainable future for the planet and for our business.”