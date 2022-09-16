Samsung pledges to become carbon neutral by 2050

South Korea's Samsung Electronics has announced an environmental strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company intends to spend more than KRW7tn (US$5bn) over the next seven and a half years to achieve that goal. This money will go towards reducing process gases, conserving water, expanding electronic waste collection and reducing pollutants.

By reaching net zero direct and indirect carbon emissions, Samsung Electronics expects to reduce the equivalent of about 17 million tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) emissions based on 2021 figures.

“The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The consequences of inaction are unimaginable and require the contribution of every one of us, including businesses and governments. Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet,” said Jong-Hee Han, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics.

